JOHN A. PITINGOLO

PITINGOLO, John A. Of Arlington, October 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Shirley (Bibeau) Pitingolo. Devoted father of John R. Pitingolo and Steven F. Pitingolo, Major USMC (Ret.). Loving grandfather of Nicholas Rocco Pitingolo, Champaign, IL, Tanya Elizabeth Pitingolo, Scottsdale, AZ, Casey Bunnell, North Reading, MA and Jovan Geary, Scottsdale, AZ. Brother of the late Augusta C. Butler and Antoinette J. Neal. Visiting Hours will be held at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Sunday, November 3rd from 2 – 6 pm. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, November 4th at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Late US Army veteran of the Korean Era. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019
