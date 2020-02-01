|
|
POCE, John A. Of Norwood, passed away on January 30, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Jean (Charron) Poce. Devoted father of Anne Watson and her husband Glen of Norwood, Mary Alice Scanlan and her husband David of Duxbury, Andrew Poce and his wife Kimberly of East Bridgewater, and Carol Lestan and her husband Paul of Cohasset. Loving brother of Carolyn Comerford of AZ and Carmela Bonaceto of Holliston. Cherished grandfather of Amy and Matthew Watson, Megan and Ryan Scanlan, Johnny and Scotty Poce, and Curtis and Ronny Lestan, great-grandfather to Wyatt Watson, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. John graduated from Norwood High School in 1949, received the American Legion Baseball Scholarship to attend Boston University, graduating in 1953, and completed his Masters in Education at Boston University in 1958. John served in the US Navy during the Korean War from 1953-1957. He spent his career as a member of Norwood Public Schools, teaching for 34 years (1958-1992) as NHS History Teacher, NHS Guidance Counselor, Junior High Vice Principal, NHS Principal, and NHS Varsity Baseball Coach. He was inducted into the NHS Athletic Hall of Fame and was a member of the Italian-American Lodge and the Knights of Columbus. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Timothy's Church in Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4-8pm. At the request of the family, Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Norwood Scholarship Foundation www.norwood.dollarsforscholars.org kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Family Owned And Operated
781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020