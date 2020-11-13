RISTUCCIA, John A. Age 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Born in Jamaica Plain, son of the late Bartholomew and Rosalina (Caravaglio) Ristuccia. He was a longtime resident of West Roxbury. John was predeceased by his loving wife Jane McCullum Ristuccia, to whom he was married to for fifty four years, also predeceased by his son John Ristuccia and son Paul Ristuccia. John was a graduate of Boston Trade School, U.S. Army Veteran, and proprietor of Bob's Spa in Jamaica Plain. He was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus as well as St. Thomas Aquinas Church. He was passionate about spending time with his family. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife Jane from Europe to the Carribean as well as spending his days aboard the R&R with family. He is survived by his remaining children, Jean Maria Stephens and her husband Edward and Anthony Ristuccia and his wife Donna. Beloved grandfather of John Ristuccia, Nicole Muldowney, Kristen Keith, Lauren Naymie, Joseph McNally, Thomas McNally, Anthony Ristuccia and Alyse Coffey. Also survived by 14 great-grandchildren. At the request of the family, all Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For online guestbook and condolences, please visit www.bradyfallon.com
