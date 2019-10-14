|
RITCHIE, John A. Ret. Wilmington Police Detective and former Wilmington High School Head Football Coach, age 97, a life-long resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2019. John was the beloved husband of Olive C. (Walsh) Ritchie, father of William Ritchie & his wife Donna of Tewksbury, Nancy Sullivan & her late husband Kevin of Wilmington, James Ritchie & his wife Jeanette of Salisbury and Annie Coates & her husband Tom of Wilmington. "Grampy" and "Papa" to 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Son of the late Gardener and Rose (Porter) Ritchie, brother of Robert Ritchie & his wife Elaine of Tewksbury, the late Pauline McCue, Mary Hinckley and Charles Ritchie. John is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON on Friday, October 18th at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Home Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow In Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. John proudly served in the U. S. Army during World War II. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019