William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
SCHROEDER, John A. Of Boston, May 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary E. (Collins). Loving father of Jack E. Schroeder and his wife Mary of Nashua, NH, Steven P. Schroeder and his wife Tina of Portsmouth, RI, Jane Adamik and her husband Dan of Meriden, CT, Susan Connors of Boston, and Beth Ann Schroeder of Sedona, AZ. Brother of Paul Schroeder and his wife Ellen of RI, and the late Clara Lajoie, Mary Moss, Edward J. Schroeder, Agnes Shurtleff, and W. Julie Belhumeur. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Former owner of J.A. Schroeder Construction and Consulting. Visiting Hours at William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Saturday, May 18th from 9 - 11:30 am. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John Chrysostom Church at 12 noon. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2019
