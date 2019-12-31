|
STACEY, John A. John A. (Stasiukiewicz) Stacey, age 78, of North Attleborough, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary E. (McAllister) Stacey for over 51 years, who passed away in 2013. Born December 17, 1941 in Boston, he was a son of the late Stanley and Hilda (Burton) Stasiukiewicz. John was a lifelong resident of Boston before moving to North Attleborough in 2009. He joined the U.S. Navy military service at age 18 and proudly served as machinist's mate aboard the USS Yellowstone before being honorably discharged in 1965. John was a self-employed HVAC service technician at Stacey's Heating Company for many years before retiring in 1993. His many hobbies and interests included fishing, gardening, baking and golfing. He also enjoyed reading and loved animals, especially his dogs. He is survived by his two sons: John E. and Stacey of North Attleborough and Scott W. and Erika of Marshfield; a daughter Diana L. and Bob of North Attleborough. He cherished his five grandsons: Craig Ryan Stacey, Cameron James Stacey, Luke Patrick Stacey, Robert Herman Bunstein, Jr. and Tyler Reid Bunstein. He was a proud brother of Edward Stacey of Taunton and Paul and Jean Stasiukiewicz of Whitman; and many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, January 3, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Hope Cemetery & Arboretum in North Attleborough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Attleborough Animal Shelter, 43 North Washington Street, North Attleborough, MA 02760. To sign an online guestbook for John, please visit sperry-mchoul.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 1, 2020