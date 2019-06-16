TEDESCO, John A. Of Newtonville, June 14, 2019. A retired Newton firefighter and United States Navy veteran, he leaves his children, John A. Tedesco, Jr. (Sharon) of Waltham, Steven M. Tedesco (Lynn) of Framingham, Robert Tedesco of Natick and Kenneth Tedesco (Nicole) of Newton; his former wife, Rosemarie (Colella) Tedesco of Wellesley; his grandchildren, Kelly Tedesco, Katie Deehan, Kristopher Tedesco, Steven Tedesco and Tessa Tedesco; his great-grandchildren, Anelise Deehan and Bria and Taia Tedesco; his brother, Bernard Tedesco of Worcester and several nieces, nephews and their families. John was also the great-grandfather of the late Dawson Deehan and a brother of the late Guy, Joseph, Vinnie, Mary and Toni Tedesco, Sally Falcucci and Ann Donnelly. Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Wednesday, June 19th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington Street, Newton, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Newton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or at For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary