TKACZUK, John A. Of Peabody, formerly of Chelsea and Port St. Lucie, FL, on October 14, 2020. Beloved husband of 71 years to the late Irene F. (Flower) Tkaczuk. Devoted father of Frances C. "Cookie" Tkaczuk of Mashpee, Paula J. Kordis and her husband Ted of Peabody and the late Frederick "Fred" Tkaczuk. Dear brother of the late Mary Kane and loving brother-in-law of Wanda Carroccino of Lynn and her late husband Joseph A. Carroccino. Cherished grandfather of Matthew Kordis of Beverly, John Andrew Kordis and his wife Lindsey of Saugus and Christopher Kordis of Peabody. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. A private family farewell and Funeral Mass will be held, followed by Graveside Prayers and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home, CHELSEA. We continue to encourage family and friends who wish to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or, to send a personalized sympathy card, visit www.WelshFH.com
Late WWII US Navy veteran, late member St. Andrews BBC, Chelsea and P.A.V. Post 13, Chelsea. Should friends desire, contributions in John's memory should be directed to the MGH Gastrointestinal Cancers Genetics Program, C/O MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Ste. 540, Boston, MA 02114. Please make checks payable to "Massachusetts General Hospital" and note "in memory of John A. Tkaczuk" in the memo line, or visit giving.massgeneral.org/donate
