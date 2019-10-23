|
McCORMICK, John A.E. Of Woburn, October 21, 2019. Beloved son of John A. McCormick of Woburn and the late Cecile (Reader) McCormick. Brother of Jennifer Scali and her husband Rocco of Burlington and Jay McCormick of Billerica. Cherished uncle of Nicholas, Alexandra and Christopher Scali. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Further survived by his loving pet dog "Nico". Funeral Services will be held from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Saturday, October 26th, at 9 a.m. Followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 851 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home will be held on Friday, from 4 to 8 PM. Interment will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in John's memory to STOP ALD, 500 Hundred Jefferson St., Suite 2000, Houston, TX 77002-7371. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019