CRISAFULLI, John Agostino Of Natick, (88), passed away on July 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth D. (Stocks) Crisafulli. Devoted father of John Crisafulli and his wife Maria DeLuzio of Needham, Jean Reeves and her husband Henry of Wellesley, James Crisafulli and his wife Ruth of Wayland, Jeffrey Crisafulli and his wife Jennifer of Natick, Joel Crisafulli and his wife Carla of Natick. Loving grandfather of John Henry Reeves and his fiancé Maria Josayova, Kate Reeves and her husband William Gardner, Thomas Reeves, Daniel Crisafulli, Mark Crisafulli, Paul Crisafulli and his wife Mekenna, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Grace, Dominic, Jenson, and Georgia Crisafulli. Great-grandfather of Olivia Reeves. Companion of Janet Mauro of Rockland. Brother-in-law of Robert Stocks of Foxboro and Charles Stocks and his wife Judy of Sturbridge. Brother of the late Dominic Crisafulli, Fiarino Crisafulli, Dot Cella, Joseph Crisafulli, Samuel Crisafulli, and Grace Crisafulli. Son of the late Carmelo and Lucia (Tomasello) Crisafulli. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great and great-great-nieces and nephews. After graduating from Natick High School in 1950, John served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, earning a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star with valor. He graduated from Boston College in 1958 and began a long and distinguished career as an educator in the Town of Natick – both as a teacher and elementary school principal. After retiring, he continued his service to the Town as a Town Meeting Member, School Committee Member, and a Member of the Natick Service Counsel. He also volunteered his time for a number of veteran's organizations including the Marine Corps League and Toys for Tots. John is recognized on the Natick High School Wall of Achievement. He also was inducted into the Natick Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the 1949 State Championship Football Team. In addition, John was a lifetime member of the Natick Elks and a member of the Natick Sons of Italy. The highlight of John's life was spending time with his large family and many friends. John also loved gardening, was a master tomato grower, and was proud to have grown up and lived in "Squash End" his entire life. A private memorial service will be held for John. The service will be streamed on John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Facebook Page. Due to the current circumstances and for the safety of everyone, the family will honor John with an open celebration of his life when it can be done together without concern. Donations may be made in John's honor to: Toys for Tots, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172 or www.toysfortots.org or the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or www.dav.org. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020