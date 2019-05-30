AHERN, John "Jack" Of West Roxbury and Naples, FL, formerly of Needham and Bridgton, ME, died peacefully surrounded by family on December 2, 2018 in Florida. Jack was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Sullivan) Ahern, loving father of Heather Ahern Huish, teacher extraordinaire, and her husband David of Farmington, ME and John "JJ" Ahern, proud member of the Boston Fire Department and his wife Elizabeth of West Roxbury. Jack is also survived by his brother, Edmund Ahern, Jr. of FL, sisters Dorothy Ahern Pender and her husband Thomas of East Falmouth, Kate Ahern-Wolseley and her husband Stephen of Hatchville, granddaughters Zoe and Gretchen Huish of Farmington, ME and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Alison Ahern, siblings Margaret Ahern Siegfried and Michael Ahern and parents Edmund and Dorothy Ahern. A Memorial Service will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, NEEDHAM, on Saturday, June 15th at 10 am. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9-10 am. Burial following service at Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's memory to , stjude.org or to a . For full obituary, directions or to share a memory of Jack, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201 Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary