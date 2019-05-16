Home

ALLOCCA, John Former Boston Public School Teacher April 8, 1962 - May 15, 2019. Proud member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization and the Boston Teachers Union. He was a teacher at the Boston Public Schools for 20 years, and then worked as a bilingual medical and court interpreter. Survived by his mother, Rose Allocca, his brother Michaelangelo Allocca, both of Brooklyn, by his children Rose Allocca and Victor Langone, and his wife Ann Langone, all of Boston. Memorial Services to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to the Rosenberg Fund for Children. rfc.org/supportus

Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2019
