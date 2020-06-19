|
|
LONGO, John and Frances John Longo, of Lynnfield, passed away March 24, 2020 at the age of 84. His beloved wife of 62 years, Frances (Augliera) Longo, passed away just five days later on March 29, 2020 at the age of 82. John and Frances were the cherished parents of John Longo of Groveland, Lauren Landry and her husband David of Lynnfield, David Longo and his wife Karen of Danvers and Leslie Lewis and her wife Avon of Arlington. They were the adored grandparents of Nathan Doyle, Noah and Hannah Longo, Ava, Owen and Dana Landry, Zachary and Emily Longo and Katherine, Eleanor and Margaret Lewis. Additionally, the Longos are also survived by John's sister Beverly Longo of Lynnfield and Frances' sisters Ann Daniels and her husband Michael of Newton and Louise Augliera of Boston. A Memorial Mass for John and Frances will be celebrated in St. Anthony's Church, 250 Main Street, Revere, Massachusetts on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 AM. Interment is private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, REVERE, Massachusetts.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020