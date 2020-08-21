|
KEHOE, John Andrew "Andy" Age 90, of Plymouth, died August 20, 2020. Husband of the late Marion (Curran) Kehoe. Father of Jane Kehoe-Higgins; grandfather of Olivia and Julian Higgins of Scarsdale, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:00AM in St. Bonaventure's Church, 803 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). Interment will be in St. Paul's Cemetery in Hingham. Arrangements are by Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Funeral Homes, PLYMOUTH, MA. cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020