Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
150 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-2162
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure's Church
803 State Road
Plymouth (Manomet), MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN KEHOE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN ANDREW "ANDY" KEHOE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN ANDREW "ANDY" KEHOE Obituary
KEHOE, John Andrew "Andy" Age 90, of Plymouth, died August 20, 2020. Husband of the late Marion (Curran) Kehoe. Father of Jane Kehoe-Higgins; grandfather of Olivia and Julian Higgins of Scarsdale, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:00AM in St. Bonaventure's Church, 803 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). Interment will be in St. Paul's Cemetery in Hingham. Arrangements are by Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Funeral Homes, PLYMOUTH, MA. cartmelldavis.com

View the online memorial for John Andrew "Andy" KEHOE
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -