More Obituaries for JOHN BRAKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN ANTHONY BRAKO

JOHN ANTHONY BRAKO Obituary
BRAKO, John Anthony Age 54, of Acton, Oct. 29, 2019. Survived by his parents, Frank and Marie (Bracco) Brako of Acton, MA; two sons, Devon and John Brako of Casselberry, FL; a sister, Anne Marie Brako and husband Richard Sayde of Winchester, MA; a brother, Frank Brako Jr. and wife Stacey Isles-Brako of Dorchester, MA along with many other relatives and friends. Born in Arlington, MA; U.S. Army Veteran, graduate of Army Defense Language School in Monterey, CA; received a Bachelor's Degree in Language from Northeastern University: former customer service representative for Cellular One. John was a board member of "New England " for 20 plus years and actively competed in the "Paralyzed Veterans Games" annual events throughout the U.S. Visiting Hours are at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave., ACTON, on Friday, Nov. 1st, from 4:00-7:00pm. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton, on Saturday, Nov. 2nd, at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Mt. Woodlawn Cemetery, Concord Street, Acton. Flowers may be sent or donations in memory of John may be made to: , New England Chapter, 1208 Parkway, Suite 301, West Roxbury, MA 02132. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019
