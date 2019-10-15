|
|
MANNICK, John Anthony M.D. Of Weston, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Brigham and Women's Hospital on October 13, 2019, at age 91. He was the son of the late Alfred Mannick and Catherine Shuster Mannick of Yakima, Washington. He was the devoted husband of the late Virginia Mannick of Quincy, MA, and the beloved father of Catherine, Elizabeth and Joan Mannick. He leaves 7 grandchildren. He graduated from Yakima High School, Harvard College and Harvard Medical School. After graduating from medical school, he served in the Korean War as a flight surgeon in the US Air Force. He completed his residency in general surgery at the Massachusetts General Hospital. He became involved in pioneering research in transplantation immunology early in his career, working with Dr. Donnall Thomas in Cooperstown, New York. He went on to have a significant career in vascular surgery and immunology research at the Medical College of Virginia, Boston University and, ultimately, Brigham and Women's Hospital, where he was the Chief of Surgery and the Moseley Professor of Surgery. He was past President of the American Surgical Association. He was also an avid golfer, a writer and a clarinet player. Funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the John Mannick, MD Distinguished Chair in Surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital at BWHGiving.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019