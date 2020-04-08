Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHN SILVAGGI
SILVAGGI, John Anthony Martin Age 84, of Stoneham, Reading and Watertown, returned to the Lord while surrounded by his loving family on April 7, 2020.

Born in Watertown, MA, he was the son of the late Liberatore and Angela (Martino) Silvaggi, and brother of the late Mary Anne, Phyllis and Joseph. He was the beloved husband of Maria Lanza Silvaggi, the adored father of Maria Silvaggi and Johanna Silvaggi Anderson and her husband Carl. Cherished "Papa" of CJ (Carl Fredreck, IV), Joshua John and Benjamin Joseph Anderson. Brother to Sue Ellen Dunn and her husband Frank. As well as a large extended family which includes uncles and aunts Vincent and Mary Martino, Alfred Martino and Fran Martino and numerous godchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graduate of Boston College and its Law School, he was an attorney with a Masters of Law in Taxation whose work life ranged from service with the United States Internal Revenue to a quarter century as a Tax Executive for Analog Devices, Inc.

A member of the international organization-Tax Executive Institute, he served in varying roles of authority including New England Regional Vice President. Locally he volunteered his talents and countless hours to the town of Reading for twenty-three years, through forty-two elections or appointments to office. As a longtime member of the Board of Cemetery Trustees he helped with the development of Wood End Cemetery.

A devoted Catholic, he was an active member of both Saint Athanasius in Reading and St Robert Bellarmine in Andover. Despite his many achievements, he was a humble man. Those who knew him found him to be kind, compassionate, gentle, generous and loving. Out of all of his accomplishments, John would say his greatest was his family. He will be forever missed...

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to Catholic Charities. Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2020
