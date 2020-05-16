|
MORAKIS, John Anthony Age 89, of Framingham and Waltham, MA, passed away of congestive heart failure on May 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife Demetra "Debbie" (Stavrinos) Morakis of 63 years. John was born in Cambridge, MA on June 15, 1930. He was the son of the late Anthony and Netsa (Pannani Pappaioannou) Morakis and brother to the late James "Juju" Morakis and sister Katherine "Kathy" Stamoulis Pappas. John was a graduate of Cambridge High & Latin High School and Boston University. John served in the Army during the Korean War. He began his career with W R Grace followed by the Gillette Co., which included an international assignment in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. John joined Heublein in Sao Paolo, Brazil for another 3 years before returning to the US in 1985. Upon returning home, John and Debbie embarked on a small business opportunity, establishing John Anthony Gift shop in Concord, MA. John was an active member of Concord Chamber of Commerce. John was a lifelong practicing member of the Greek Orthodox faith, at St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cambridge, MA and since 1986 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Weston, MA. At St. Demetrios, he was an active member of the church, contributing unselfishly over the years to the "Building Our Faith" capital campaign, where he was involved in all aspects of the campaign, especially Iconography, which was very dear to him. John was also a longstanding member of the St. Demetrios church choir. But more than anything, John and Debbie were known for making the Holidays special at St. D's, where they greeted generations of children as Santa and Mrs. Clause and put up a Dickens Village display every year. John's greatest passion was his Greek heritage, which he proudly passed on to his loving family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Katina and Bob Wolfe of Boston, MA, a son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Karen Morakis of Atlanta, GA, a daughter, Cynthia Morakis Pursely and Peter Pursley, Jr. (deceased) of Dallas, TX , and eight grandchildren: John (Sarah) Morakis, Sarah Wolfe, Alex Wolfe, Samantha Morakis, Nicole Wolfe, Peter Pursely, III, Kimberly Morakis and Demetra "Demi" Pursley. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small private Funeral will be held at St. Demetrios Church in Weston. Burial Services to follow at the Morakis family grave, Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, MA. John was instrumental in constructing the "new" St. Demetrios church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Iconography Fund of the church. Donations will be used to purchase an icon in John's memory: www.stdemetriosweston.com For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020