SCOTT, John Anthony Sr. Of West Yarmouth, MA, formerly of Brighton and Sherborn, MA, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. John was born in 1946 and grew up in Brighton, MA, the first born to doting parents and grandparents in a multigenerational Italian home. At a young age, John joined the Army and served in Vietnam where he was a Purple Heart recipient. After serving honorably, John earned his Bachelors and Juris Doctorate degrees. He spent his distinguished career working for the Boston Police Department, most recently as a Detective. It wasn't until his 30's that he met his wife, Rita, and achieved his most cherished accomplishments, his kids. John was a strong and kind family man. He always said he couldn't imagine working a 9-5 and truly loved being a police officer. John was always running late and arriving as the life of the party. He had an infectious smile and was the best listener who everyone loved talking to. His life experience made for wonderful stories and words of wisdom. John was a fantastic father and adoring grandfather who never hung up the phone without saying I love you. He was so proud of his children, who maintain he was the best father on earth. He will truly be missed by so many. John was preceded in death by his mother, Judge Margaret Capobianco Scott and his father Alphonse Scott. He is survived by his wife Rita, his stepmother Helene Kaye, his son John Scott, Jr., MAJ, Special Forces, and his wife Razieh of Nashville, TN, daughter Jackey Bennett and her husband Keith of Windham, NH, his grandson & sidekick Keith Bennett, Jr., his sisters Marguerite Richard and her late husband Wayne, Judith Cash and her husband Roger, their families, and many treasured nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON on Friday, Feb. 21st at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ignatius Church, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Thursday, Feb. 20th from 3-7pm in the Funeral Home. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or NephCure, 150 S. Warner Rd. Suite 402, King of Prusia, PA 19406. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020