Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of St. Agnes
32 Medford Street
Arlington, MA
JOHN ANTHONY SHEERIN


1938 - 2020
JOHN ANTHONY SHEERIN Obituary
SHEERIN, John Anthony Age 82, longtime resident of Arlington, passed away on August 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a short illness at Mount Auburn Hospital. Born on April 6, 1938 to Thomas and Mary (Dwyer) Sheerin, big brother to James, Joseph and Jean (Sheerin) Spas. John was a proud graduate of St. Mary's Elementary School, Boston College High School and Boston College. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Elizabeth Ann (McGuirk) Sheerin, whom he fell for in the second grade. He was the loving father of Sean and wife, Barbara of Wakefield, Kathleen Marie (Sheerin) Devore and husband, Brian of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Stephen and wife, Karina of Bolton, and Matthew and wife, Debbie of Henrico, Virginia. He was Grampa to Thomas and William Sheerin; Benjamin and Molly Devore; Emma, Becci, Nellie and Sophee Sheerin; and Riley and Maggie Clay Sheerin and Tyler and Kelsey Hicks – and Uncle John to 19 nieces and nephews and their children. He was brother-in-law of Joseph McGuirk of Palm Bay, FL, Sr. Christine McGuirk, S.N.D. of Dorchester, Jane Richards and her late husband Robert, Michael McGuirk of Medford, Mary Ellen McGuirk and her husband, Howland Roberts, of Donegal, Ireland and the late Patricia and Ralph McElearney. John was a long-time Regional Sales Manager at American Equipment & Fabricating Corporation of East Providence, Rhode Island, chaired the Foundation and Marine Contractors Association of New England, served on the Arlington Town Council and harbored a deep love of books, particularly poetry. Funeral at the Church of St. Agnes, 32 Medford Street, Arlington, Wednesday, August 19, at 10:00 a.m. Live stream available at https://cparl.org. Visiting hours in the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, ARLINGTON, Tuesday, August 18, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Mask wearing and social distancing will be observed. If unable to attend, please leave a remembrance at www.keefefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118, www.pinestreetinn.org.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
