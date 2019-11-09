|
ARONIS, John Of North Carolina, formerly of Everett, Nov. 5. Loving father of Nicole Aronis and Chris Aronis, both of NC. Beloved son of Ted and Jo Ann (Pecci) Aronis of Groton. Brother of Dr. Michael Aronis of NY and the late Theodore Aronis of Derry, NH and James Aronis of Groton. Funeral Mass on Thursday, at 10am, in Our Lady of Grace Church, Chelsea. Visiting Hours on Wednesday, from 4 to 7pm at the Murphy OHara Funeral Home, 519 Broadway, EVERETT. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Murphy OHara Funeral Home 617-387-0506 / murphyohara.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019