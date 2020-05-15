|
|
GLENN, John Arthur "Jack" Of Beverly, formerly of Bedford, on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Jack was born on September 1, 1950, son of the late John Glenn and the late Rosalie Gervais Glenn of Bedford. A 1968 graduate of Bedford High School, Jack was the lead drummer in the high school band, receiving the award for top percussionist in the Massachusetts All State high school competition. Jack went on to receive his Electrical Engineering degree at the Lowell Technical Institute. After graduation, he was employed by Cambex Corporation in Waltham, where he worked as a test engineer for over 20 years. As a son, father, brother, cousin, and friend, Jack will be remembered as devoted and loving, clever and curious, generous, patient, and very funny. Jack is survived by his son, Gregory John Glenn and his partner, Leah Weinrich, of Salem, a sister, MaryJane Portnoy and her husband, Melvin, of Aurora, NC, several cousins, nieces, and nephew. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Memorial Services and interment will be delayed until a future date. The family requests any contributions in John's memory be donated to the John & Rosalie Glenn Memorial Scholarship, CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars, CSF of Bedford, Dollars for Scholars, P.O. Box 585, Bedford, MA 01730. Shawsheen Funeral Home, BEDFORD.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020