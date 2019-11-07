|
|
AURELIO, John Age 93, of Belmont, passed away in his sleep on November 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ann (Zeuli). Loving father of John Aurelio, Jr. and Mark Aurelio. Dear brother of Santo and the late Joseph, Mary, Josephine, Anthony, Caroline, Concetta, Louis, and Carmela. Devoted son of the late Arma & Josephine (D'Arrigo) Aurelio. John served in the Army during World War II. Active for most of his life, he even mowed his yard up until three years ago. Services will be private. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA 02472. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019