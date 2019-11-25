|
BERRIOLA, John B. Of Medford, Nov 23. Father of Maddalena "Lena" Berriola of Stoneham, Oreste "Rusty" Berriola & his late wife Marina of Medford, Paola "Paula" Scannelli & her husband Anthony of North Reading, and Patricia "Trish" Quinn & husband Chris of Stoneham. Brother of the late Anna Viola and Clara Cigliano. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his former wife Nina (Percope) Berriola. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham on Wednesday at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For obit/directions/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com McDonald - Finnegan funeral home
