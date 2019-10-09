|
|
HURLEY, John B. Of Westwood, age 89, lifelong resident of Dedham, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family, October 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jane Marie (Collins) Hurley. John leaves behind his three children, Michael J. Hurley and his wife Linda Magee Hurley, Denise Margaret Clifford and James Hurley and his wife Lindsay Hurley. He was a wonderful grandfather to 9 grandchildren, Kristin Magee Hurley and her husband Ted Jarzynka, Sean Clifford, Cam Clifford, Jeremy Clifford, Kevin Clifford, Lauryn Hurley, Leila Hurley, Luke Hurley, and Logan Hurley. John was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. John was a Korean War Veteran and recipient of three Bronze Stars. He was a member of VFW Post 2017 and the Dedham American Legion. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, Oct. 10 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Friday, Oct. 11 at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 9am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, in memory of his wife Jane. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019