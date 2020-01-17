|
|
McGINTY, Dr. John B. Renowned Orthopedic Surgeon and Pioneer of Arthroscopic Surgery 11/19/30 -11/30/19 John Bernard McGinty, M.D. ("Jack" to his friends and family) passed away on November 30, 2019, after a great life, well-lived and long. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Dr. McGinty graduated from Boston Latin School, Harvard University and Tufts Medical School and completed his internship and residency at Yale Grace New Haven Hospital and Harvard's Teaching Hospitals, respectively. He served in the United States Army as an assistant chief of orthopedics and was honorably discharged as a Major in 1965. He then returned to his native Boston and built a practice in orthopedics, serving as Chief of Orthopedics at the Newton Wellesley Hospital and as a clinical professor at Tufts Medical School. During the last decades of the 20th century, Dr. McGinty was among the pioneers of arthroscopy of the knee, establishing the use of video from a camera connected to an arthroscope visible on an external monitor to operate on the knee, a surgical technique that is now widespread in orthopedics and other medical fields. Beginning in 1975, he promoted this minimally invasive surgery nationally and internationally, helping to refine the technique, develop the field and educate a generation of surgeons who routinely use it today. His research on partial versus complete meniscectomies revolutionized the care of torn cartilage in the knee. A visiting professor and lecturer worldwide, Dr. McGinty was a prominent member, founder and officer of various professional organizations in orthopedics, serving as a founding president of the Arthroscopy Association of North America, as president of the International Arthroscopy Association, as president of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery and as Chairman of the Orthopedics Department at the Medical University of South Carolina. His many publications include several editions of the first textbook Operative Arthroscopy in 1991, as well as numerous articles in the American Journal of Knee Surgery and Orthopedics Today, for which he spearheaded international expansion during his long tenure as editor. Jack is survived by his much loved wife Rosemarie, his four children, Kathleen Griffin and her husband Rob, Ellen Grieco and her husband Bill, John McGinty and his wife Ingrid, and Ryan McGinty, as well as his eight grandchildren, Christy, Ellen, Sarah, Matt, Caitlin, Shannon, Emily and Anna and his great-grandson - also Jack. Jack will always be remembered as the life of the party with his Irish charm and gregarious love of living. He enjoyed golf, boating, the outdoors, travel and time with his family. Photos, missives and other contributions are available and may be added, and further information may be found, at drjackmcginty.com a website created by his family and close friends to celebrate Jack's life. "Never say never" Jack - we will forever miss you and your endless zest for life! Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Life will be held in the flagship ballroom in the Seaport Hotel in Boston, from 3-6 PM, on February 1, 2020.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020