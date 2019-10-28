|
MURPHY, John B. Age 87, of South Yarmouth, on October 26, 2019. Predeceased by his father John J. Murphy, mother Anna P. Slattery, wife Helen "Shirley" Falter and son Michael J. Murphy. Survived by his sister Anne P. Manning of South Yarmouth and his children: John B. Murphy, Jr. and his wife Mercy of Camarillo, CA, Annellen Pulsifer and her husband Gordon of Norwell, Shirley M. Demers and her husband David of South Yarmouth, Laura E. Murphy of Hull, and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by grandchildren: Taylor Demers, Jessica Murphy, Michael and Brenton Pulsifer, Michael Murphy.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30th from 5-7 pm at Morris, O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home, 58 Long Pond Dr., SOUTH YARMOUTH. Funeral Mass Thursday, October 31st at 10 am, at St. Theresa of Avila Church, Centre St., West Roxbury. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury.
Donations may be made in John's memory to: VNA of Cape Cod Hospice Care, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019