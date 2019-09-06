|
|
POWERS, John B. "Jack" Age 81, of Quincy and Falmouth, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019. The beloved husband of the late Carol Ann (Spadorcia) Powers, he was the proud father of John M. Powers of Florida, Kathleen A. Powell of Marblehead, Debra A. Infascelli and her husband Steve of Norwell and Nancy B. Bridges and her husband Mike of West Falmouth; the proud Grampie of Sean, Brendan, Matthew, Andrew, Julie and Charlotte; and is also survived by his devoted brother, Edward Powers and his wife Patricia of Quincy. Jack was born and raised in the Houghs Neck section of Quincy, the son of the late John H. and Kathleen Powers. After graduating from Quincy High School in 1957, he began his long career in advertising and marketing in the newspaper and trade magazine business before retiring as Advertising Director at Fairchild Publications. Jack enjoyed spending time with his wife, their children, grandchildren, extended family and many friends at their home by the pond on Cape Cod. He had a great sense of humor and will be forever remembered as a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Family and friends are invited to Visiting hours on Monday, September 9, starting at 9:00AM, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00AM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., QUINCY CENTER. Burial is at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Assoc., 72 E. Concord St., Rm C3, Boston, MA 02118. apdaparkinson.org dennissweeeneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019