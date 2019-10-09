|
|
REARDON, John B. Of Stoughton, formerly of Falmouth. Sunday, October 6, 2019. Age 77 years. Beloved husband of the late Janet H. (Avery) Reardon. Loving father of Anne B. Reardon of Falmouth, Amy P. Reardon - Fougere of Stoughton, April J. Brown of Peabody and Christopher Hayes of Worcester. Cherished grandfather of John Reardon Fougere and Charles Avery Fougere of Stoughton and Brittney B. Donovan of Peabody. Jack was a son to late USAF Tech. Sgt. Malcolm B. Reardon and Louise (Ironside) Reardon, both of Falmouth, and a brother to the late David Reardon also of Falmouth.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Jack's Life will be held on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 2:00 P.M., from The First Parish Universalist Church of Stoughton, 790 Washington Street, Stoughton. The Rev. Sarah Napoline, officiating. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MSPCA of Boston, 350 South Huntington Ave. Boston, MA 02130, in Jack's memory, would be appreciated. Sheehan Funeral Home
781-344-2061
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019