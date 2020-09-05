1/
SCHNAPP, John B. Of Boston, Sept. 2. Beloved husband of M. Rebecca Boyter of Dedham, loving father of Jeffrey Schnapp and his wife Maria Gough of Cambridge, Scott Schnapp and his wife Heidi Almy of Maine and Thomas Schnapp of Sunderland. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Services and interment are private. For obituary and to sign guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Folsom Funeral Service Inc - Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
