SCORZONI, John B. John Bartholomew Scorzoni, age 87. He was the husband of Ellen (Johnston) Scorzoni. He was born in Lynn, MA to Giuseppe and Dolores (Balboni) Scorzoni in 1932. In 1957, he was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Boston and served in several parishes over twenty-two years including St. Paul's in Cambridge, where he ministered to students and faculty of local colleges and universities. Later, as an archdiocesan administrator he was appointed Campus Ministry Coordinator for the Archdiocese. He resigned from active ministry in 1979 and married Ellen Elizabeth Johnston, his beloved spouse for 40 years. He worked at Digital Equipment Corporation as an organization and management consultant until 1994. In retirement, he taught at Northeastern University business school and assumed various volunteer activities, including lector in the parishes he attended, mediator in small claims courts, and visitor to Hospice patients. Besides his wife Ellen, he is survived by his son, Joseph Ian Scorzoni and wife Adriana, grandsons Roman Julian Scorzoni and Maxim Adrian Scorzoni, whom he adored; his niece Julie Sgarzi, nephew Peter Sgarzi and wife Judie, niece Dolores Link and husband Edward, and nephew Vincent Scorzoni and wife Linda. He was predeceased by his sister Anella Sgarzi and brother Aggeo Scorzoni. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date, when we can gather together, hug one another, and share stories and laughter. Written years earlier, and found among John's paperwork, a note to his wife and son for this occasion read: "Inexpensive Coffin. No Bagpipes." Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to Catholic Charities USA https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/ Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020