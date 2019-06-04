|
|
WARD, John B. "Jack" Jr. 72 years of age. Of Chelsea formerly of Jamaica Plain following a 3 year battle with pulmonary fibrosis June 3, 2019. Beloved partner of 38 years to Joseph Miglorie. Beloved son of the late John B. Ward & Margaret R. (O'Callaghan) Ward. Devoted brother of Margaret McCarthy of Canton, Gerard "Jerry" Ward of Boston & James "Jim" Ward & wife Anne DeSouza Ward of Melrose. Loving uncle to his 19 nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Jack's Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 8, at 11 AM. in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 97 South St. Jamaica Plain. (Go Directly To Church). Burial is private. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 3 to 7 PM. in The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Jack's name to Greater Boston Legal Services, 197 Friend St. Boston, MA. 02114. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019