|
|
MEYER, John Barrington Age 85, passed away at home in Jamaica Plain on August 7. Son of the late Arnold and Hilda Meyer, brother of the late Dorothy Meyer.
John was a lifelong resident of Jamaica Plain. He attended Boston Christian High School and graduated from Suffolk University. He spent 1957-1960 in the U.S. Army in Western Germany where he also pitched for his Fourth Armored Division baseball team, the Turtles. This experience whetted his appetite for travel and strengthened his love of country that persisted throughout his life. He was passionate about military ships and aircraft, and never failed to fly a American flag at his home. After his military service, he spent 33 years teaching accounting, typing and computers and coaching at Newton North High School. Summers were always spent at his camp in Rangeley, Maine.
The consummate good neighbor, John was the go to person for neighborhood history about houses and people, typically complemented with multiple photographs that he had taken over decades. He usually had the tool you needed and the tips for fixing it.
John leaves behind a large extended family of friends in Jamaica Plain and Maine. He was particularly cherished by Jason Palmer and Anna Dockery and their children Otis and Loretta of Roslindale; and Gary and Maria Nardone of Lexington and their family, Andrea Nardone-Tellez and her husband Luciano Tellez, and Christina Pasciscia and her husband Adam
Those who loved John are especially grateful to Karol Dawkins for the companionship and care she provided over the past several years. It was a neighborhood pastime to guess what they were arguing and laughing about together on John's porch with his dog Lucky by his side.
The memorial service will be private. Family, friends and neighbors are invited to John's home for an outdoor luncheon to celebrate his life on Friday, August 14 from 1-3 pm. Please visit www.mannandrodgers.com for details and to leave a remembrance of John. Donations in John's memory can be made to - Boston, Development Office, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114, or 617-371-4746
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2020