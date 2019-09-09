Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for JOHN BEAGAN
JOHN BEAGAN

JOHN BEAGAN Obituary
BEAGAN, John Age 87, of Watertown, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sept. 9, 2019. Devoted husband to the late Isabelle (Sullivan) Beagan. Loving father of Johh H. Beagan, Jr. and his wife Marita Terefenko of Watertown, Patty Bedard and her husband Billy of Sutton, Maryellen Abreu and her husband Tony of Andover & Bobby Beagan and his wife Judy Kendall of Sudbury. Devoted 'Dadda' of 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Rosemary, Hestermae and Jean. Family and friends will Celebrate John's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Thursday, from 4-7 PM, and again on Friday at 8 AM followed by a 9 AM Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church. Burial with Military Honors in Holyhood Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019
