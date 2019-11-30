Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheehan Funeral Home
115 Monk St.
Stoughton, MA 02072-0027
(781) 344-2061
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN LISTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN BEAMISH LISTER


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN BEAMISH LISTER Obituary
LISTER, John Beamish Age 91, retired Senior Advisor to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, passed away on November 17, 2019, in Norwood, MA. Born May 13, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY to Walter B. Lister, later Executive Editor of the Philadelphia Bulletin, and Dorothy Lister (née Krauss). Harvard College (A.B. 1950), Captain, U.S.M.C., Korea (1950-1952), University of Pennsylvania Law School (J.D.1955). In 1957, married Roessa Ormond; raised three children in Huntington, NY. In late 1950s, planner and legal draftsman of the revised Zoning Code of the City of New York, which curbed speculative land valuations and required setbacks for skyscrapers to improve urban sun and wind conditions. Then joined the Port Authority for over 30 years, managing the organization and planning division. In 1982, married Mildred "Bunny" (Boyd); after her death in 2003, moved to Fox Hill Village in Westwood, MA. Predeceased by brother Walter, son Kevin, Bunny, and Roessa. Survived by brother Peter Lister, daughters Andrea Hiotis (George) and Gaye Bok (Alexander), daughter-in-law Maria Lister, stepchildren Brook Boyd (Connie) and Beverly Jan Stengel (David), grandchildren Victoria Bacon (Eric), Kenzie Bok, Abigail Bok, Oliver Bok, and Owen Lister, stepgranddaughters Madelaine and Allison Boyd, four nieces, two nephews, and six great-grandchildren. Interment private, celebration at Fox Hill in January. Full obituary: www.sheehanfuneralhome.com/notices/John-Lister

View the online memorial for John Beamish LISTER
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -