LISTER, John Beamish Age 91, retired Senior Advisor to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, passed away on November 17, 2019, in Norwood, MA. Born May 13, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY to Walter B. Lister, later Executive Editor of the Philadelphia Bulletin, and Dorothy Lister (née Krauss). Harvard College (A.B. 1950), Captain, U.S.M.C., Korea (1950-1952), University of Pennsylvania Law School (J.D.1955). In 1957, married Roessa Ormond; raised three children in Huntington, NY. In late 1950s, planner and legal draftsman of the revised Zoning Code of the City of New York, which curbed speculative land valuations and required setbacks for skyscrapers to improve urban sun and wind conditions. Then joined the Port Authority for over 30 years, managing the organization and planning division. In 1982, married Mildred "Bunny" (Boyd); after her death in 2003, moved to Fox Hill Village in Westwood, MA. Predeceased by brother Walter, son Kevin, Bunny, and Roessa. Survived by brother Peter Lister, daughters Andrea Hiotis (George) and Gaye Bok (Alexander), daughter-in-law Maria Lister, stepchildren Brook Boyd (Connie) and Beverly Jan Stengel (David), grandchildren Victoria Bacon (Eric), Kenzie Bok, Abigail Bok, Oliver Bok, and Owen Lister, stepgranddaughters Madelaine and Allison Boyd, four nieces, two nephews, and six great-grandchildren. Interment private, celebration at Fox Hill in January. Full obituary: www.sheehanfuneralhome.com/notices/John-Lister
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019