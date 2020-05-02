Home

To be announced at a later date
JOHN BIDDLE BROCK


1943 - 2020
JOHN BIDDLE BROCK Obituary
BROCK, John Biddle Died Tuesday, April 28 in Beverly, MA, from the Coronavirus. John was born February 20, 1943, the first son of Hope Distler Brock and Horace Brock. He graduated from Salisbury School and the University of Pennsylvania in 1965. He entered the Marine Corps and served as a tank commander in Vietnam. On his return, he went to Harvard Business School. After a career in the CIA, he pursued financial ventures. He was also active in supporting Veterans' groups. He is survived by two sons, Stephen Brock Of L.A.and John Brock of NYC as well as a brother Horace Wood Brock and Hope Brock Winthrop. A memorial will be held this summer in Gloucester, MA.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
