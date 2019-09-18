|
BAIN, John Boyd Of Brookline, age 52, passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2019 following a post-surgery complication. He is survived by his father, John T. Bain; mother, Karen N. Bain; brother, Robert N. Bain, his wife Kristin and daughter, Emily; his two beloved sons, Ryan Lewis Bain, his fiancée Jacqueline Szugda, and their son, John Ryan; Wesley John Bain; and granddaughter, Venezia Bain. Calling Hours are between 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, on Monday, September 23, and will include a brief Memorial Service near the end of the Visitation.
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019