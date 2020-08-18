|
|
BRACKEN, John "Jay" Age 64, of Sandwich, MA formerly Braintree, MA passed away unexpectedly on Sunday August 16th.
He is survived by his wife Lisa and his sons Lucas, Jackson, Dustin and the late Travis Bracken, and proud grandfather to Cali Bracken. He is also survived by his siblings Paul (Cheryl) of Windham, NH, Janice of Braintree, MA and Mike (Terri) of Shrewsbury, MA and his nieces & nephews Josh, Sara, Kelli, and Taylor Bracken, and former wife Beth Bracken.
The family asks that you honor Jay's life by living your life to the fullest.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Corpus Christi Parish, 324 Quaker Meeting House Road, East Sandwich. Interment at Sandwich Town Cemetery. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 154 Route 6A, Sandwich, MA. Please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online guestbook.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Connections, 168 Industrial Drive, Unit 3, Mashpee, MA 02649.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020