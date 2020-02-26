|
CAHALANE, John Brendan Age 82, of Plymouth, formerly of Sandwich, died on Sunday, February 23rd, at his home in Plymouth. He was the devoted husband of 60 years to Marian (Looney) Cahalane. Loving father of Susan Admirand and her husband William of Plymouth, and Sean Cahalane and his wife Valerie of CT. He was the grandfather of Patrick and Kevin Admirand, Emily Admirand (husband Shane Glynn), Shannon and Kathleen Cahalane and great-grandfather of Charlotte Glynn. Brendan was the brother of Peggy Brown, and the late Thomas Cahalane, Donald Cahalane, David Cahalane, Veronica Horne, and Joan Ferry. Born in Boston, MA on October 27, 1937, son of the late Denis and Margaret (Mahoney) Cahalane. Brendan served his country in the United States Army, and later graduated from Stonehill College while working full time. He went on to make his career of over 30 years with Nynex. Brendan was a longtime member of the Telephone Pioneers Group. He enjoyed wintering in Florida for over 20 years. Brendan was a Jack of all trades, and there was nothing he loved more than his family. A Visitation will be held at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., NORTH PLYMOUTH (in front of Cordage Park) on Friday, February 28th, from 3:00 pm till 7:00 pm. A Service will take place in the Funeral Home the following day at 11:00 am. Burial in the MA National Cemetery will be private. Donations in Brendan's memory may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Cancer Center, 275 Sandwich St., Plymouth, MA 02360, on behalf of Dr. Debra White, or to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth. For more info and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020