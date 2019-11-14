Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Gerard Majella Church
Canton, MA
JOHN BRENDAN KILROY


1942 - 2019
JOHN BRENDAN KILROY Obituary
KILROY, John Brendan Passed peacefully, on August 23, 2019, in Denver, CO. Jack is survived by his devoted wife Lynn (Morris) and his four children Ann (Kilroy) Kerrigan of Denver, CO, Brendan of Philadelphia, PA, Tara of Denver, CO and Paul currently of Columbus, OH. Jack is also survived by seven grandchildren.

John B. was preceded in death by his parents, James J. and Delia A. (McGuire) Kilroy. He was born on July 4, 1942, along with his twin Francis X. of Burlington, MA. John was one of six children; his other siblings were James J. of Norwood, MA (deceased), William P. of Canton, MA, Mary T. of Westport, MA, and Thomas M. of Jamaica Plain, MA. John had a successful career in business. His final position was VP of finance at Conair. After, John traveled the world and retired in County Mayo, Ireland.

Although John's body was dedicated to science, we believe his soul is in heaven. Johnny, we hardly knew ye! May you rest in peace. John will be remembered at a Memorial Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church in Canton, MA, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 4 pm.
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
