LEONARD, John Brendon "Jack" At 85 years of age. Of Brighton, formerly of Cambridge, passed away on Thursday, October 15th, 2020. Jack was born on June 4, 1935 in Cambridge, MA to John and Mary (Keeley) Leonard. He graduated Ridge Tech at the age of 17 and enlisted in the Air Force upon graduation and served in the Korean war. On April 5, 1959, he married Marie Centola. They raised two daughters, Brenda and Gayle. Jack worked in sales for the Photo finishing industry for over 30 years until his retirement in 2000. He will always be remembered for his love of his friends, neighbors and chocolate. Jack enjoyed playing softball going to the casino and going on cruises with good friends Marvin and Marsha Jack was preceded in death by his father, John and his mother, Mary. Sisters Peggy Sullivan and Jeanette Williams. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Marie, his two daughters, Brenda Cancian and husband Curtis of Waltham and Gayle Campbell of Hingham. He was affectionately known as "B" to his granddaughters to Nicole and Katelyn Campbell. Jack also leaves behinds his brother-in-law Phil Centola and wife Kathy and several, nieces, and nephews . A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 21st at 10:30 a.m. in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton, followed by interment at Cambridge Cemetery. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, October 20th 5pm – 8pm in the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, 52 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund. P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. swdfuneralhome.com
