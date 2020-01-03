|
BISCOE, John Brian Age 69 of Dedham, MA, formerly of Roslindale, MA. Son of the late Helen and Gerald Biscoe. Beloved brother of Geraldine and her husband Ronald F. Petrucci of Foxboro, MA. Uncle of Ronald J. Petrucci of Ashby, MA and the late Kristin M. Petrucci. Great-uncle of Abigail, Griffin and Gavin Petrucci of Ashby, MA. Nephew of Marie (Salvatore) Ryan. He is also survived by many cousins. John was a Vietnam Veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart. He was also an accomplished guitarist. In keeping with John's wishes, there will be no formal Services. Donations in his memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or oldcolonyhospice.org
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020