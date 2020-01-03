Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN BISCOE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN BRIAN BISCOE


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN BRIAN BISCOE Obituary
BISCOE, John Brian Age 69 of Dedham, MA, formerly of Roslindale, MA. Son of the late Helen and Gerald Biscoe. Beloved brother of Geraldine and her husband Ronald F. Petrucci of Foxboro, MA. Uncle of Ronald J. Petrucci of Ashby, MA and the late Kristin M. Petrucci. Great-uncle of Abigail, Griffin and Gavin Petrucci of Ashby, MA. Nephew of Marie (Salvatore) Ryan. He is also survived by many cousins. John was a Vietnam Veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart. He was also an accomplished guitarist. In keeping with John's wishes, there will be no formal Services. Donations in his memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or oldcolonyhospice.org

View the online memorial for John Brian BISCOE
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -