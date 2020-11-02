ENDICOTT, John Brian Age 40, of Malden, formerly of Dracut, October 30, 2020. Beloved son of John J. and Rosemarie (Stafford) Endicott. Brother of Lisa Marie Endicott of Malden. Grandson of the late Rose Marie (Connors) and Lawrence "Buddy" Stafford and Grace (Devir) and George Endicott. Survived by many cousins. He was a graduate of Northeast Regional High School Class of 1998, graduating 4th in his class with Honor Society status. He was also a graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology and worked as Lead Test Technician for Lytron. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-7 pm, at the E. E. Burns & Son Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be 11:30 am, Thursday, in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden. Interment will be private. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Those attending the Visiting Hours should wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and are asked to kindly pay their respects to the family and exit the Funeral Home to allow for all visitors to see the family. John's family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to the Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22313. For directions and guestbook, go to