Service
To be announced at a later date
JOHN C. AHERN Obituary
AHERN, John C. Age 96, of Walpole (formerly of West Roxbury), passed away on Easter Sunday. Loving husband of 70 years to Maureen (Carter). Devoted father of Patty (Joe) of Needham, Bette (Louie) of Dallas TX, Janet (Tom) of Westwood and fun-loving grandfather of Mike, Tim, Kara, and Mark Stefaniak, Elizabeth (Ryan), Jake, and Nicole Canelakes, and Brianne, Steven, and John O'Leary. He was a U.S. Army Staff Sgt. stationed in the Philippines during WWII and a proud retired Boston firefighter. John is remembered for his quick wit, practical jokes, strength, and kindness. A Mass and Celebration of John's Life will take place at a later date. For now, listen to "Danny Boy" to remember him. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020
