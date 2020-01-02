Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Agatha Church
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN AMBROSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN C. AMBROSE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN C. AMBROSE Obituary
AMBROSE, John C. Age 65, of Milton, formerly of Concord, MA, lost his battle with Alzheimer's Disease, December 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (Byron). Devoted father of John P. Ambrose and his wife Maura of Hanover and Thomas B. Ambrose and his wife Holly of South Boston. Cherished son of the late Ralph T. and June E. Ambrose. Dear brother of Ralph T. Ambrose, Jr. of Minnetonka, MN, Mark H. Ambrose of Middleton, MA, and Michael J. Ambrose of Seattle, WA. Also survived by loving sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral Mass at St., Agatha Church, Milton, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11 am. Interment will follow at Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for John C. AMBROSE
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -