|
|
AMBROSE, John C. Age 65, of Milton, formerly of Concord, MA, lost his battle with Alzheimer's Disease, December 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (Byron). Devoted father of John P. Ambrose and his wife Maura of Hanover and Thomas B. Ambrose and his wife Holly of South Boston. Cherished son of the late Ralph T. and June E. Ambrose. Dear brother of Ralph T. Ambrose, Jr. of Minnetonka, MN, Mark H. Ambrose of Middleton, MA, and Michael J. Ambrose of Seattle, WA. Also survived by loving sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral Mass at St., Agatha Church, Milton, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11 am. Interment will follow at Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
View the online memorial for John C. AMBROSE
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020