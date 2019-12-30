|
CHAISSON, Rev. John C. Age 83, died December 27, 2019 at Beverly Hospital after a long illness. He was born in Cambridge to the late Joseph and Sophie (Aucoin) Chaisson. Rev. Chaisson was ordained in 1966. He served at St. James Church in Haverhill, St. Alphonse Church in Beverly, St. James Church in Salem and St. Adelaide in Peabody. He enjoyed reading, music, travel and spending time with family and dear friends. He is survived by his brother Louis Chaisson of Tewksbury, many nieces and nephews and his longtime friend and caregiver, Roy Enos. He was predeceased by a brother, Vincent Chaisson. His Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Richard Church, 90 Forest Street, Danvers on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation will be at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made in his name to . Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com Campbell Funeral Home (978) 922-1113 www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019