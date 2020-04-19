Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHN C. FARRELL Sr.

FARRELL, John C. Sr. Of Medford, 77, died peacefully on April 13, 2020, due to complications resulting from COVID-19. Beloved husband of the late Roseann D. (Scharaffa) Farrell. Devoted father of John C. Farrell, Jr. and his wife Maria Bari Farrel of Malden, Debra Hession and her husband Steve of Londonderry, NH. Lovingly blessed grandfather of Stephen, Jr. and Michael Hession, and Francesco Farrell. Caring brother of Margaret MacDonald and her husband Bill, James Farrell and his wife Linda, and the late Sylvia Barbati, Paul, Peter and Herbert Farrell. Also lovingly surived by many wonderful nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Funeral Service will be private and a Memorial Mass for John will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's name to St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, MA 02155 or online http://www.medfordcollaborative.org/online-giving.html, or to the COVID-19 research and funding for the team of John Farrell, at the following link. https://give4cdcf.org/cdcf2020/42162. To leave a message of condolance visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 20, 2020
