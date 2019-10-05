Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Resources
More Obituaries for John Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Griffin Obituary
GRIFFIN, Lt. Col. John C. Passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at his home in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 30, 2019. Jack served a distinguished 24-year career in the United States Army Chemical Corps., including overseas service in South Korea, West Germany, and with the United Nations Special Commission in Iraq, and is a recipient of the Legion of Merit. After retiring from the Army, he became a board-certified mathematics teacher at Walter Wellborn High School in Alabama, where during a 20-year career he was twice named the District Teacher of the Year. While living in Anniston, Alabama, he served on the Vestry at St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church. He was well loved by friends, family, former students, and by his partners at the bridge table. Jack is survived by brother Robert in Arkansas, sister Sherry in Indiana, and son John in Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to Black Cat Rescue (599 Broadway #2, Somerville, MA 02145; blackcatrescue.com) from whom he adopted one of his many companion cats. Services private. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Lt. Col. John C. GRIFFIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now