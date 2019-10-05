|
|
GRIFFIN, Lt. Col. John C. Passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at his home in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 30, 2019. Jack served a distinguished 24-year career in the United States Army Chemical Corps., including overseas service in South Korea, West Germany, and with the United Nations Special Commission in Iraq, and is a recipient of the Legion of Merit. After retiring from the Army, he became a board-certified mathematics teacher at Walter Wellborn High School in Alabama, where during a 20-year career he was twice named the District Teacher of the Year. While living in Anniston, Alabama, he served on the Vestry at St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church. He was well loved by friends, family, former students, and by his partners at the bridge table. Jack is survived by brother Robert in Arkansas, sister Sherry in Indiana, and son John in Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to Black Cat Rescue (599 Broadway #2, Somerville, MA 02145; blackcatrescue.com) from whom he adopted one of his many companion cats. Services private. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Lt. Col. John C. GRIFFIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019