HANES, John C. Age 45, of Avon, passed away on November 27, 2020 surrounded by loving family members. He was born on August 9, 1975 in Dallas, TX to Larry and Teresa Hanes. John received his Bachelor's degree form Indiana University and his Master's degree from James Madison University. He was the Director of Engineering Security for Eli Lilly. John loved boating, fishing, traveling, grilling, cars, technology and gadgets. He was a true craftsman and was Mr. Fix it. John was a lifelong learner and wanted to know everything. He was not someone you wanted to play trivia games with unless he was on your team. John attended the Traders Point Christian Church. Funeral services and visitation will be private. Burial will be in Restland Cemetery in Dallas, Texas. Survivors include his loving wife, Crissy Hanes; parents, Larry and Teresa Hanes; sons, Nathan and Dylan Hanes; brother, Michael Hanes; grandmother, Elsie Morgan. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributing to either of the following two options: https://gastriccancer.org
or a memorial scholarship to Indiana University for students pursuing a Pre-Med degree with a focus on gastrointestinal cancer. Gifts may be directed to: IU Foundation, PO Box 500, Bloomington, IN 47402. Checks should be made out to the IU Foundation and should be noted they are in Memory of John Hanes. To donate online, visit https://www.myiu.org/one-time-gift?sc=AG21GANIUFO3GNWETF25M
Please choose IU Foundation in the first drop down field, and then skip to the field that reads, "If the area you wish to support is not listed, enter its name below:" and type In Memory of John Hanes. www.hamptongentry.com View the online memorial for John C. HANES