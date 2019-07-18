KEOHANE, John C. Age 76, of Chestnut Hill, passed away suddenly in Mexico on May 2, 2019. He was the loving son of the late Cornelius and Bridget (Clifford) Keohane. Father of John C. "Jack" Keohane and his wife Lisa of Mansfield, Lisa M. Korentis and her husband Alex of Walpole. Grandfather of Sarah Keohane and Ariana Korentis. Dear brother of Ellen Fisher and her late husband Donald of West Roxbury, Mary J. Moynihan and her husband Edward "Monk" of West Roxbury and Nancy M. Ryan and her husband Paul of Dedham. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Boston, Ireland, England and Mexico. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visit with the family on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. St. Theresa of Avila Chapel, 2078 Centre Street, West Roxbury followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 o'clock. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or at stjude.org For guestbook, please visit gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600 Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019